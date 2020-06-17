Maxar Intends to Acquire Vricon, Inc.
Maxar intends to issue $150 million in aggregate principal amount of new senior secured notes. Maxar has also agreed to repurchase $150 million in aggregate principal amount of existing notes using the ...
Perspectives Video Interview with Peter Beck, Chief Executive, Rocket Lab
Bringing Stability and Reliability to the SmallSat Launch IndustrySuccesses abound with smallsat launch after smallsat launch with turnaround times bound to please... Peter Beck is the founder and chief executive of Rocket Lab, a space systems company and the global ...
Arianespace’ Vega Launch Postponed
The payload integration process for Flight VV16 is shown at the Spaceport, beginning with Vega’s upper composite being transferred to the SLV Launch Complex (photo at left). It was then hoisted up the launch site’s mobile gantry for installation atop ...
Initial Flat Panel Antenna Design Completed by NXTCOMM — Plus, CTO Appointed
NXT Communications Corporation (NXTCOMM) has completed their initial designs of the company's new, electronically steered, flat panel antenna to serve key mobility markets. GTRI’s advanced planar antenna technology enables unique performancecapabilities in a compact form factor. Photo credit: Branden Camp ...
Relativity Space Selected by Iridium as an On Demand, Single Satellite, Launch Partner
Artistic rendition of a Relativity Space Terran 1 rocket launch. Relativity Space has announced that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) has signed a launch contract to deliver satellites to orbit. The contract includes flexible timing for up to six dedicated ...
Tether’s Unlimited Delivers 15 SDRs to Millennium Space
Tethers Unlimited, Inc. (TUI) announced it has completed delivery of 15 S-band Software Defined Radios (SDR) in support of a smallsat constellation mission being developed by Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing Company. TUI delivered all 15 radios on schedule, demonstrating ...
Smallsat Operators Lose in DC Court Decision Regarding FCC Auction
A court case has been heard by the US Court of Appeals between ABS, Hispasat and Arsat — these companies had been arguing that the FCC should pause the date of Commission’s Dec auction of C-band frequencies over the US ...
L3Harris Contracted by NOAA to Complete Satellite Constellation Studies
L3Harris’ Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) instruments are among the most sophisticated meteorological imaging instruments ever built for operational weather forecasting.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s ABI instrument is the primary payload aboard the GOES-R satellite, launched on November 19, 2016 ...
Stellar CAGR Predicted for Smallsat Market
The $2.31 billion small satellites market is slated to reach beyond US$ 8.9 billion in revenues by the end of 2028, this according to a report from Future Market Insights. Attributed to surging government funding, increasing support from private entities, soaring ...
Satellite Payloads Market Will Experience an Impressive Expansion
A new report by XploreMR studies the growth drivers, trends, restraints, and highlights of the global satellite payloads market. Presenting exclusive insights into the market from 2017 to 2022, the report projects that the market will witness notable growth during ...
Made In Space Acquired
Redwire, a new company in the mission critical space solutions and high reliability components market segments for the next generation space economy, has acquired Made In Space, Inc. (“MIS”), a provider of industry-leading, on-orbit, space manufacturing technologies. The acquisition also ...
Accion Systems + AFRL Partnership Strengthened
Accion Systems has announced a new Space Propulsion Research and Innovation for Neutralizing Satellite Threats (SPRINT) Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) contract with AFRL — this contract will accelerate the development of Accion’s TILE in-space propulsion products for multi-mode use on ...
SES’ 400 Million Euros Bond + An Optimistic Eutelsat to Order a C-Band Satellite
Chris Forrester SES has successfully issued a €400 million bond, according to a new news report by journalist Chris Forrester at the Advanced Television infosite. The satellite operator says the issue was oversubscribed 2.5 times. The bond takes advantage of ...